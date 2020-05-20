gamvp make it consecutive wins at Gamers Without Borders

The Russian pair of Kirill “VP kiryache32” Grishin and Mark “Gambit Letw1k3” Danilov, collectively known as gamvp, emerged on top of the Gamers Without Borders charity Fortnite tournament for the second day in a row on Wednesday.

gamvp earned 420 points, easily outdistancing the second-place team of Pinq and Paddy (the United Kingdom’s Paddy “Paddy” Nolan and Ireland’s “pinquk”), who posted 368 points.

The winners received $150,000 from the charity prize pool, and they designated it to go to the International Medical Corps to aid relief for the coronavirus pandemic.

Pinq and Paddy earmarked their $100,000 second prize for the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center.

Team Singularity, made up of the Danish duo of Sebastian “Trippernn” Sommer Kjaer and Thomas “Th0masHD” Hoxbro Davidsen, came in third place on Wednesday with 343 points, flipping positions in the standings from the previous day with Pinq and Paddy. Singularity will give their $50,000 third prize to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

The British pair of “Hardfind” and “AstroSMZ” came in fourth place with 325 points. Their $25,000 winnings will go to UNICEF.

Germany’s “Scout” and “Zeston” wound up fifth with 280 points, earning $20,000 for UNICEF.

The tournament is part of Gamers Without Borders’ $10 million International Elite initiative for charity, raising money for coronavirus-relief foundations. Of the 50 two-man teams, 40 are from Europe, with 10 from the Middle East and Africa.

The third and final day of the event, which includes six matches each day, will feature a doubled prize pool on Thursday. The Fortnite tournament has a total of $2 million in winnings for charity.

The full Day 2 results and prize pool (team name, players, points, charity prize):

1. gamvp, VP kiryache32 and Gambit Letw1k3, 420, $150,000

2. Pinq and Paddy, pinquk and SRN Paddy, 368, $100,000

3. Team Singularity, Trippernn and Th0masHD, 343, $50,000

4. DannySMZ, hardfind and SRN AstroSMZ, 325, $25,000

5. Ovation, OVA Zeston and OVA scout, 280, $20,000

6. Domentoose, Domentos and Gambit Toose, 273, $15,000

7. Tohaj & Kris, G2 Tohaj and Nade Guy Kris, 257, $10,000

8. FeRinS&Loem, NOM FeRinS and Loemrr, 252, $10,000

9. VP, fwex and VP JAMSIDE, 248, $10,000

10. Italy, Heatzy 35 and SMS Piz, 247, $10,000

11. Grizi x RZ, Grizi BadSnipR and YT Rz Laizen, 242, $5,000

12. GO, GO Xoxo and Attakbiceps, 236, $5,000

13. x-kom AGO, xkom AGO Czajnik and xkom AGO DaaV, 224, $5,000

14. windeen, captainwind and srn marteen, 208, $5,000

15. TrainH Alphaa x BlastR, TrainH BlastR and TrainH Alpha, 190, $5,000

16. Grizi x TrainH, TrainH Robabz and Grizi Snayzy, 180, $5,000

17. TheUltiamtes, TU Dexefite and TU I4xPRO, 169, $5,000

18. CPH Flames, VHV Shadow and Flames Deqzyy, 166, $5,000

19. Gambit MS, Safiyache32 and Gambit Mawakha, 159, $5,000

20. Sudor esports, Sudor Lowlight and Sudor Unbreakable, 156, $5,000

21. CPH Flames, Tiltern and Flames Rasmusnie, 148, $2,500

22. OTW, OTW KaKaRoT and OTW Adapter 1st, 141, $2,500

23. Wave Esports, Wave Moehre and Kullie, 140, $2,500

24. BEST PLAYERS, Mytr0 and crr, 134, $2,500

25. TrainH Matsoe x Umplify, TrainH Umplify and TrainH Matsoe, 117, $2,500

26. NOM Gaming, NOM SoMiN and NOM dandAN, 115, $2,500

27. Yalla Esports, Yalla Klipper and Oneshot, 102, $2,500

28. TeamAtlantis HL, Atlantis LeTsHe and Atlantis Harmii, 89, $2,500

29. MongraalxAqua, COOLER aqua and FaZe Mongraal, 83, $2,500

30. Persik, tor ay. and VP Siberiajkee, 79, $2,500

31. ASMR, ASMR Spy and ASMR Tobi, 76, $1,500

32. TheUltiamtes, TU Al4n and TU Nm7, 69, $1,500

33. TeamAtlantis KK, Atlantis Kaxie and Atlantis Kejser, 68, $1,500

34. Power, POWER AB and POWER7MOOD, 60, $1,500

35. brothers, Fnatic smeefu and IIIllIIlllIllIII, 59, $1,500

36. TuwaiqClub, TWQ Metab and TWQ Mansour, 51, $1,500

37. Sudor, Sudor SKULLY and Sudor TOMY, 46, $1,500

38. waveup, Tschiiinken and Vitality stompyy, 42, $1,500

39. GRIZI X LDLC OL, Grizi Maxa and LDLC SPK, 33, $1,500

40. M11Z x WYZIP, GO M11Z and WYZIP, 30, $1,500

41. Power Team 1, POWER Nasir and POWER GnTL, 29, $1,000

42. Professional Hiders, pa_ddy and TeoTeoTeo, 28, $1,000

43. Sudoresports, Sudor Ripper and Sudor Mjeedrr, 25, $1,000

44. Kirito , XX731, ASMR xx731 and ASMR KiritoKun, 25, $1,000

45. HellRaisers, HR Qvado and Rotory, 16, $1,000

46. Vitality NO, Nikof and Oslo, 15, $1,000

47. OTW 2, OTW 3BoooD and OTW QuickDead, 12, $1,000

48. Vitality X LDLC OL, LDLC Kekebiceps and Vitality hawkers, 5, $1,000

T49. nyhrox x mexe, EG mexe and M10 Nyhrox, 0, $1,000

T49. Maestro x Hen, Wave Maestrorr and BL Henyache32, 0, $1,000

—Field Level Media