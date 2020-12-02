Issa retires from Fortnite because of wrist injury

Fortnite star Issa “Issa” Rahim announced that he is retiring from professional competition because of a wrist injury.

Issa tried to rehabilitate the injury but was unable to perform at the level he wanted.

“I don’t know how to start this, but I’m quitting,” the ex-Ghost Gaming star wrote on social media. “As many of u know, I signed with an org and was gonna try content creation but it just doesn’t work with my hand. ... I’ve been going back and forth for a while and realized I need to either do it or quit.”

Issa, who placed 37th in the 2019 Fortnite World Cup, said he was open to new opportunities going forward.

“Still gonna stream every once in a while, but I’m mostly gonna focus on other stuff and do my thing,” he wrote. “Maybe in the future, I can explain everything better, but for now, it’s just best for me to quit.”

--Field Level Media