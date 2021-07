Four-time NBA MVP LeBron James is set to become Fortnite’s next Icon Series skin, multiple outlets reported Monday.

The skin will also include quests which can lead to rewards, per one of the reports from HYPEX.

It continues a cross-over that Fortnite has had with the NBA; all 30 teams are represented in outfits that were released earlier this year.

Other stars repped in the Icon Series include Travis Scott, Marshmello, Major Lazer, Ninja, TheGrefg, LazarBeam, and Lachlan.

--Field Level Media