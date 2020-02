Fifteen-year-old Martin “MrSavage” Andersen signed with 100 Thieves as a Fortnite competitor and content creator, the organization announced Thursday.

MrSavage will be playing from the 100Thieves Cash App Compound, which was announced in January this year.

The young Norwegian professional previously played for NRG Esports and placed Top-30 in both Solos and Duos for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup in July. He announced his parting with the organization on Feb. 10.

—Field Level Media