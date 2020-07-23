Luminosity Gaming add Muselk, others to roster

Luminosity Gaming announced the signing of Elliott “Muselk” Watkins among a bevy of additions to their Fortnite roster.

The Canadian organization also announced the additions of Jamper, Slackes, Keys and Jared “Eclipsae” Elwood on Wednesday.

Muselk previously competed with Click Crew before they disbanded earlier this year. He follows in the footsteps of former Click member Harley “MrFreshAsian” Campbell.

“I’m super excited to be joining Fresh as the newest member of LG,” Muselk said in the announcement.

Jamper has qualified for three consecutive FNCS Finals, while Slackes and Keys qualified as a tandem at the Fortnite World Cup over a year ago.

Eclipsae previously competed with Rogue from July 2019-January 2020 and took second place in the EmadGG trio tournament.

