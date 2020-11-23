Epic to feature more NFL-themed Fortnite integration

Epic Games is integrating more football-related themes into Fortnite and Rocket League play as part of an expanded partnership with the NFL, the two sides announced Monday.

Beginning Wednesday, redesigned NFL-themed outfits will be available to purchase to complement new Gridiron Gang characters. All 32 NFL teams will be represented, and uniforms are customizable by the purchaser.

Last season, the NFL debuted a partnership with Fortnite that allowed users to adopt team uniforms as a game “skin.” The add-ons are a lucrative in-game buy option for Epic Games, which charged between $8 and $20 for a skin resembling current team uniforms.

Later this year, NFL-themed content will be added to Rocket League games.

“We are thrilled to expand on our partnership with Epic to bring more NFL integration into Fortnite and Rocket League,” said Rachel Hoagland, NFL vice president and head of gaming and esports in a news release. “The response we saw from our initial integration within Fortnite coupled with the popularity of Fortnite among NFL players and fans has been incredible, and we’re excited for another opportunity to give gamers a chance to express their NFL fandom within Rocket League.”

--Field Level Media