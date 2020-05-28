Ninja announces Ninja Battles with $480k prize pool

Esports legend and streaming star Tyler “Ninja” Blevins announced Wednesday that he is hosting a $480,000 Fortnite tournament.

“Ninja Battles featuring Fortnite” will air on Ninja’s Mixer channel beginning Thursday and running through July 2. The event will offer $80,000 for each of six weekly invitationals.

According to multiple media reports, Ninja Battles will draw some big-name competitors, headed by Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf, who won the Fortnite World Cup solo title last summer.

Reportedly also on the entry list are Nicholas “Nick Eh 30” Amyoony, Malachi “Reverse2K” Greiner and FaZe Clan streamers Soleil “Ewok” Wheeler and Nate Hill.

Fortnite casters “MonsterDface” and Arten “BallaTW” Esa will provide commentary.

Ninja had nearly 15 million Twitch followers when he made the move to the rival Microsoft streaming platform, Mixer, last August. His Mixer channel currently has 3.1 million followers.

“I joined Mixer to push boundaries, create different types of streaming content and interact with fans in new ways,” Ninja said, according to Deadline. “Ninja Battles brings a new kind of gameplay to the community. I am excited to share this competitive experience with my fans as well as have my fellow gamers and friends participate.”

—Field Level Media