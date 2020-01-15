Ninja gets his own Fortnite skin

Popular streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins now has his own custom skin on Fortnite, complete with blue spiky hair.

His wife, Jessica Blevins, tweeted an image of the skin on Wednesday. The avatar features Ninja wearing a yellow headband and a blue jacket with the Ninja logo on the sleeve.

Ninja chimed in himself, writing on Twitter, “I’ve always dreamt of having a skin in Fortnite since I started playing the game. Today, my dream becomes reality.”

The skin, including customizable outfits and other cosmetic add-ons, will be available for purchase from Thursday through Sunday.

According to dotesports.com, Ninja is the first influencer to get a dedicated skin in the game.

—Field Level Media