NRG Esports have signed Ronald “Ronaldo” Mach to their powerful Fortnite roster.

The team announced the transaction Monday on Twitter.

Talented and popular, Ronaldo has more than 400,000 followers on Twitch and more than 100,000 YouTube subscribers. He previously played with Rise Nation.

Ronaldo joins a stacked NRG lineup that features Cody “Clix” Conrod, Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish, Williams “Zayt” Aubin, Dominick “Unknown” Green and Shane “EpikWhale” Cotton.

—Field Level Media