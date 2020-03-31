Team Liquid's 'Poach' stepping away from Fortnite

Jake “Poach” Brumleve said he is leaving Team Liquid and Fortnite, searching for another platform for competition.

“I’m moving on from Fortnite,” the 21-year-old American posted Tuesday on social media. “For a while now I’ve been deciding what I want to do with my future and I didn’t see Fortnite being a part of it, it just doesn’t make me happy anymore and I’m not going to stick around to something that causes unhappiness. Unfortunately, I haven’t enjoyed playing it in a long time and it affected me by not wanting to stream Fortnite. I wanted to stream other games, but I felt boxed in until I made a decision on what I was going to do.”

Poach said he’s looking for something more competitive and intends to move on to Valorant, Riot Games’ upcoming game, which is being billed as a blend of Overwatch and Counter-Strike: Global Offensive play.

“I hope I find what I’m looking for in Valorant, I have high hopes for the game and am very motivated to stream and try and compete,” he said. “If it doesn’t work out, I will move forward as a streamer. I’m excited to be streaming again, I don’t feel boxed in by feeling forced to stream Fortnite anymore. Expect streams to return actively with Valorant content very soon.”

—Field Level Media