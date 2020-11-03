Fnatic re-sign popular Fortnite player POW3R

Fortnite player Giorgio “POW3R” Calandrelli re-signed with Fnatic, the organization announced Tuesday.

The 27-year-old Italian, formerly a Call of Duty and Overwatch player, joined Fnatic in 2018.

While the team hasn’t posted stellar results, POW3R is a popular online figure. Fnatic boasted POW3R’s huge increase in numbers since he joined the London-based organization, growing to 1.2 million followers on Twitch (up from 78,000), to 1.15 million on YouTube (from 112,000) and to 870,000 on Instagram (from 18,000).

“The man knows no bounds” Fnatic wrote about POW3R. “He is the prince of Esports.”

--Field Level Media