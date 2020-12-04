Team 33 sign 8-year-old Fortnite prodigy

Team 33 have signed 8-year-old Fortnite prodigy Joseph Deen.

“We are beyond excited to have Joseph on our exclusive Team 33 roster,” co-founder Tyler Gallagher said in a news release Thursday. “We have secretly been scouting talent for our roster and games over the last few years and are proud to officially sign Joseph.”

Deen, who has been practicing with the team since he was 6, received a $33,000 signing bonus and a gaming setup valued at $5,000.

“We made it a point to train him over the past few years because young gamers are the future, and we want to start training them early,” Gallagher said. “He has shown incredible tenacity and commitment to the team over the last two years and has trained almost daily with our team.”

Deen, now with the in-game name “33 Gosu,” said he is excited about the opportunity with the Los Angeles-based organization.

“It’s a dream come true! While many other teams didn’t take me seriously due to my young age, Team 33 scouted me through Fortnite games and let me train and learn with them daily,” he said. “I couldn’t be happier today to become an official member of the team.”

Deen will have plenty of time to continue developing his skills. Players have to be 13 to compete in official Fortnite tournaments.

--Field Level Media