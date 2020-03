Misfits Gaming parted ways with Fortnite player Zach “Spades” Gifford on Monday.

“Today we say thank you to @Spadess for an amazing run with Misfits. You’re just getting started and we’ll be cheering for you in the future,” the team posted on Twitter.

Spades responded with his own tweet: “(I) want to thank you guys for everything was a good run.”

The 18-year-old American had competed with Misfits since the fall of 2019. He spent time with Team Overtime before that.

