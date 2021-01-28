Subnation acquires interest in Fortnite team XTRA Gaming

Subnation Media announced Thursday that it has acquired an equity interest in XTRA Gaming, the No. 1-ranked Fortnite team.

Subnation is an entertainment holding company “focused on the culture of gaming and lifestyle of esports.” It will work with XTRA Gaming on brand partnerships, content initiatives, branding and merchandising with the goal of building a lifestyle brand for the gaming community.

XTRA Gaming was founded in 2018 by University of Miami Law school student Manny Vieites and has grown to include gaming creators, streamers and Fortnite champions including Reet, Mero, Illest and Furious.

“XTRA Gaming was founded by an incredible group of gamers and creators, and through hard work and passion has become a top-ranked competitive esports team,” said Subnation Media co-founder and CEO Seven Volpone. “We’re excited to help propel them to the next level by developing a multifaceted, digital-to-physical approach that positions them as a lifestyle powerhouse in the world of esports.”

Subnation will bring XTRA Gaming in-house, with Vieites serving as director of esports and competitive player integrations.

“One of the special things about XTRA Gaming is that we started out as friends, and grew our family by opening our arms to passionate, but relatively unknown gamers,” said Vieites. “Now that our team has millions of loyal fans and supporters, we have plans to expand beyond Fortnite and compete in additional titles such as Call of Duty, Rocket League, and Valorant.

“Aside from competitive gaming, we are building a lifestyle brand with Subnation by bringing the culture of esports, music and fashion to life. It’s been a long road and it’s exciting to see it all come to fruition.”

