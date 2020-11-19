Epic to end Marvel series with $1M Super Cup

A share of $1 million will be on the line when Epic Games stages the final tournament of its Marvel Super Series with the Super Cup on Nov. 21.

The event is part of Epic’s official Fortnite competitive scene. It will be broadcast on the official Fortnite YouTube and Twitch channels starting with the second round and beginning at 1 p.m. ET for the European Union. North America-East competition will be broadcast at 5 p.m. ET, with the broadcast wrapping up by 8:30 p.m. ET.

The 500 best players from Europe will compete for $600 to $4,000 dollars in prize money, while the best 250 from the North America-East region can earn from $750 to $3,500. The best players from North America-West and Brazil will have $750 to $3,000 on the line. The Asia, Middle East and Oceania regions will award anywhere from $400 to $2,500 to the top 75 players in each region.

There will also be in-game prizes throughout the course of the tournament.

Players must have an Epic account level 30 or higher and have 2-factor authentication to participate. The tournament will be disputed by duos using skills learned from previous Marvel Knockout Cups and traditional Battle Royale abilities.

--Field Level Media