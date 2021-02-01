TSM exits Fortnite scene, releases roster

In announcing its departure from the competitive Fortnite scene Monday, TSM also parted ways with three players on its roster.

The decision to exit competitive play came less than two weeks after Epic Games announced a $20 million Fortnite prize pool in 2021, up $3 million from 2020. Before that announcement, there was concern that Epic Games might lower the prize pool this year.

TSM’s move means that Mack “MackWood” Aesoph, Rocco “Saf” Morales and Kerry “Ferrrnando” Salas all have become free agents. Other members of TSM have become full-time streamers like Josh “Commandment” Roach, Anthony “ZexRow” Colandro and Sardar “ops” Ghafoor.

“Thank you for everything you contributed to TSM during your time with the org,” the team posted to Twitter. “We wish you all the best in your future endeavors.”

Saf teamed with NRG’s Williams “Zyat” Aubin to finish fourth in the 2019 Fortnite World Cup duos division, as the pairing earned $1.5 million.

“SUPER HAPPY TO ANNOUNCE THAT I AM OFFICIALLY A FREE AGENT LETS GOOO,” MackWood posted to Twitter.

--Field Level Media