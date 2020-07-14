VaynerSports launches esports division, signs Bugha

Sports agency group VaynerSports on Tuesday announced the creation of a gaming/esports division, and that it is signing one of the bigger names in esports as its first client.

Inaugural Fortnite World Cup champion Kyle “Bugha” Giersdorf has signed on to be the first client under the VaynerGaming tent, VaynerSports founders Gary and AJ Vaynerchuk announced in a YouTube video.

“We’re really, in baseball terms, in the first inning of an extra-inning ball game in gaming,” Gary Vaynerchuk said in the video, “and so we’re just obviously very excited about Bugha coming over and being full-time on VaneySports.”

Bugha exploded onto the esports scene last July when, at the age of 16, he won the $3 million grand prize at the first Fortnite World Cup. He signed with VaynerSports after that victory.

VaynerSports began in 2016 as a football-only sports agency but has added baseball and now esports.

—Field Level Media