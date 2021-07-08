Excel Esports add Verox to Fortnite roster

Excel Esports signed British Fortnite player Jacob “Verox” Gilbert to their roster on Thursday.

Verox is joined by Freeman “FreeMedou” Williams, who assumed the role of manager of the British-based organization.

“What drew me to signing with Excel was knowing that they have a great performance coaching structure and facilities where I can practice,” Verox said. “I am also looking forward to growing as a player and working with Excel to create some great content to share with my fans.”

Verox has made seven FNCS finals appearances, including a top-place finish at DreamHack Open Solo finals and 10 top placements in Fortnite Cash Cups. His first tournament with Excel Esports will be the Fortnite Championship Series Chapter 2 Season 7 event on July 29.

“At Excel, we are committed to nurturing the best talent so when the opportunity to sign a home-grown player like Verox came up we knew we had to take it,” said Kieran Holmes-Darby, co-founder and chief gaming officer of Excel Esports.

“Verox is an extremely talented individual and has shown an incredible amount of consistency over recent periods. Fortnite is a fantastic game title that is constantly changing, keeping it fresh for viewers of the competitive side of the game and I can’t wait to see Verox rocking the XL tag at his next tournament.”

--Field Level Media