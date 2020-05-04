Vitality sign European Fortnite star Stompy

Team Vitality bolstered its Fortnite squad Monday, signing European champion Klaus “Stompy” Konstanzer.

Vitality tweeted, “We’re extremely excited to take a first step to strengthen our Fortnite roster with great international talents! Please give him a very warm welcome. (hello) @st0mpybtw #VforVictory”

Stompy teamed with fellow Austrians Thomas “Tschinken” Horak and David “aqua” Wang to win the European grand final of the Fortnite Champion Series: Season X last September.

Last month at the Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 2: Season 2 Grand Finals — Europe, Stompy and aqua finished in fourth place. Stompy also ranked among the top finishers at the Fortnite World Cup last summer, finishing 14th in the solo competition and 25th in the duo event alongside Tschinken.

Stompy began as a competitive player with Team PURGE in July 2018, then moved to E11 Gaming in February 2019.

He joins a Team Vitality Fortnite roster that also features France’s Nicolas “Nikof” Frejavise and Switzerland’s Karim “Airwaks” Benghalia.

Nicolas Maurer, CEO of the France-based Team Vitality, recently said in an interview with the Esports Journal, “Fortnite, it will be an important year for us. We are reshaping our strategy to make sure we better understand the space.

“Fortnite has always been a bit complicated for us because success is not totally based on performance and it’s not totally based on streaming. It’s something that’s kind of a hybrid, and we want to make sure we understand it better for this year.”

—Field Level Media