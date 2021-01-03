Vivid, Chap leaving Cloud9 Fortnite roster

Although the team has not announced anything official, social media posts by Noah “Vivid” Wright and Ryan “Chap” Chaplo indicate both have been let go by Cloud9’s Fortnite team less than six months after both players were signed to multi-year contracts.

Chap first posted a vague Tweet that drummed up a lot of comments when he wrote, “FREE AGENT ... LOL.”

Then Vivid took to TwitLonger to post the news and a lengthy explanation.

“... As of today, I am released from Cloud 9,” Vivid wrote.

Later in the post, Vivid announced his retirement.

“I would also like to take the time to let all my fans know and all of the Fortnite community that I don’t have the energy to search for another organization at this time and I don’t want to continue professional play without having a guaranteed form of income.

“SOO ... I guess you can say I retire :)”

Cloud9 had signed both Chap and Vivid in hopes the duo would duplicate the success they previously had with Team Liquid.

--Field Level Media