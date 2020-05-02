Excel Esports sign Fortnite WC runner-up Wolfiez

Jaden “Wolfiez” Ashman, a runner-up in the duos competition at the 2019 Fortnite World Cup as a 15-year-old, has a new team.

British-based Excel Esports announced Friday that it signed the now 16-year-old Brit. Multiple media outlets reported that Wolfiez is Excel’s first Fortnite player.

Wolfiez joined Lazarus Esports Europe last July, and he and teammate Dave “Rojo” Jong placed second in the World Cup duos event that month, each making $1,125,000.

Another Lazarus player, Nate “Kreo” Kou, came in fourth in last year’s World Cup singles competition, but Lazarus released all of its Fortnite players in late February and early March.

Wolfiez became a media sensation last year due to his age and instant riches.

“We were hoping for top 10, and to come second was just, like, amazing,” he said in an last summer interview on “Good Morning Britain” that was posted Friday as part of Excel’s welcome to its new star.

Wolfiez continued his strong play last December, teaming with Kyle “Mongraal” Jackson, Nathan “Nayte” Berquignol and Benjy “benjyfishy” Fish to place second in the squads competition of Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 2: Season 1 Grand Finals - Europe.

Earlier this month, Wolfiez and Kevin “LeTsHe” Fedjuschkin came in 27th among the duos in the Fortnite Champion Series: Chapter 2: Season 2 Grand Finals - Europe.

—Field Level Media