Change of heart: Zayt returns to competitive Fortnite

The latest evidence of Fortnite’s allure came Saturday when NRG standout William “Zayt” Aubin announced he was returning to competitive play three weeks after he decided to retire.

His retirement announcement came Jan. 12 as one of the game’s more prominent figures sent shockwaves throughout the Fortnite community. His announcement Saturday that he will return comes just in time for him to compete at the DreamHack Online Open.

In his retirement announcement, Zayt announced that he was no longer having fun in competition. His decision to return mentioned his regret for deciding he no longer wanted to play.

“I am at a point where I would regret not competing and wasting my gift for the game,” Zayt said on Twitter on Saturday. “With that said, yes I am coming back, sorry for everyone that I affected negatively.”

Upon retiring Zayt said he still would be involved in the Fortnite scene, just maybe not as much as he imagined just a few weeks later. His intention to become an NRG coach/analyst while reviewing matches on his live stream will apparently be pushed to a future date.

