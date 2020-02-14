Report: Activation Blizzard-YouTube deal worth $160M

YouTube’s previously announced media-rights deal with Activision Blizzard Esports is worth $160 million over three years, The Esports Observer reported.

News of the agreement was made public in late January with Activistion Blizzard and Google — YouTube’s parent company — announcing that YouTube would be the exclusive streaming partner for live broadcasts of Activision Blizzard’s esports leagues and events, including Overwatch League, Call of Duty League and Hearthstone Esports.

The breakdown of the deal is unclear, but The Esports Observer reported that the Overwatch League will receive the largest payout.

Twitch previously had exclusive rights to Overwatch League events, and Call of Duty and Hearthstone primarily aired on Twitch in the United States.

Google will also provide cloud services to Activision Blizzard through the deal, The Esports Observer reported.

All competitions will be livestreamed on each league’s YouTube channel and will include archived and other content. Fans can follow the action on the following sites:

Call of Duty League: www.youtube.com/CODLeague

Overwatch League: here

Hearthstone Esports: here

World of Warcraft Esports: www.youtube.com/Warcraft

—Field Level Media