Respawn to continue holding online ALGS events

Respawn Entertainment said the Apex Legends Global Series online tour will continue despite the postponement of live events.

The ALGS online tournaments are set for Saturday through Monday and April 4-6.

Respawn Entertainment said players will compete for points only, which will be used for tournament seeding. Prizes were set to include travel costs and qualification for premier events. In this case, it was qualification for the GLL Paris Premier Event, which was scheduled for April 24-26 but has been postponed because of the fight against the coronavirus.

The Apex Legends Global Series initially was set to have 10 online tournaments, four major championships and eight premier events through 2021.

—Field Level Media