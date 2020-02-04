Amazon U. Esports begins with GGTech, The NUEL

Amazon University Esports officially launched Monday, unveiling a partnership with Spanish company GGTech Entertaining and UK company The NUEL that will involve students from more than 200 universities across Europe.

Amazon University Esports will support three main titles initially — League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics and mobile game Clash Royale — while sponsoring The NUEL’s Counter-Strike Global Offensive and Rainbow 6 Siege tournaments. Winners of LoL and TFT tournaments will move on to international competitions.

Amazon’s operation will be based in Alicante, Spain, at the headquarters of GGTech.

Schools from the UK, Spain and Italy are expected to be involved. The initiative is expected to expand to other European countries in the future, with room for growth into other titles and a variety of events and tournaments.

—Field Level Media