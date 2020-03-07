Apex Legends event postponed due to coronavirus

Game-maker Electronic Arts announced a number of event postponements and cancellations on Friday in response to the worldwide coronavirus epidemic, include a delay in the Apex Legends Global Series’ Major 1 and EA SPORTS FIFA 20 Global Series tournaments.

“Our community’s health is our number 1 priority,” EA wrote in a tweet announcing the schedule changes.

The Apex Legends Major 1, which had been scheduled for March 13-15 at Arlington, Texas, will be played at a later date that has yet to be announced. However, the Apex Legends Online Tournament 2 will go on as scheduled March 21-23.

The CONMEBOL eLibertadores Online & Live Event set for Saturday and Sunday was postponed, with no makeup date announced. Online Qualifiers for eChampions League will go on as scheduled March 14-15, but details about the eChampions League live event will be revealed at a later date, EA announced.

The FUT Champions Cup Stage V scheduled for April 3-5 in Bucharest, Romania, was cancelled, as was the FIFA PlayStation Licensed Qualifying Event scheduled for May 2-3.

Whenever it is held, the Apex Legends Major 1 will start with 80 teams. The open stage will determine which half of the teams move to the winners bracket and which half head to the losers bracket. Twenty teams will ultimately advance to the grand finals.

The winner will take home $105,000 of the $500,000 overall purse, with the runner-up receiving $75,000. The top four teams will be seeded in the Apex Legends Major 2.

Teams already assured of spots in the Major 1 are North American qualifiers Team SoloMid, Sniper Abusers, Rogue, Team Squidward and RCO Esports White; European qualifiers Kebabrulla, BDS Esport, OUTSIDER, Natus Vincere and Virtus.pro; South American qualifiers CPTL eSports and INTZ; Korean qualifiers Aura Esports and _4K; Japanese qualifiers SCARZ White and Nora-Rengo; Greater Southeast Asian qualifier MiTH Team 1; Oceanic qualifier EXO Clan; and Middle East and African qualifier Istanbul Wild Cats.

—Field Level Media