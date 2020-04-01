ALGS adds three $100k events to Stay & Play series

The Apex Legends Global Series (ALGS) moved to an online format Tuesday while announcing the addition of three new $100,000 events.

The news came in a website posting from game-maker Electronic Arts (EA).

“As the global coronavirus situation evolves, we want to help the world find more ways to connect in play during a time where we need to be physically apart,” the company wrote. “As hard as this situation has been, we continue to be inspired by the camaraderie and support we see every day in Apex Legends.

“And EA is committed to creating the best platform possible for our fans to stay home, stay safe, and still find connection and joy together. As part of a broader ‘Stay & Play’ initiative, the ALGS team is continuing to shift our events away from physical tournaments to Online Tournaments where players will compete for USD $100K in cash per tournament in addition to ALGS points.”

EA added that broadcast coverage of the online events will be increased, with the North American and European finals of each to air on YouTube and Twitch.

The changes to the ALGS schedule:

—The $100,000 PGL Bucharest Premier Event, scheduled for May 30-31 in Romania, is postponed, with a new date yet to be announced.

—Online Tournament #3, April 4 and 6, will distribute a $100,000 prize pool in addition to ALGS points.

—Three new $100,000 events were added: Online Tournament #4, April 18 and April 20; Online Tournament #5, May 2 and May 4; and Online Tournament #6, May 30 and June 1.

Online Tournament #3 will pay $7,200 apiece to the winners of the European and North American regions. The regional winners from South America, Korea, Japan, Greater Southeast Asia, Australia/New Zealand and Middle East/Africa will each receive $3,600.

—Field Level Media