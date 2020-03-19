Astralis Group reports $5M loss in 2019

Astralis Group reported a net loss of $5 million for 2019 in its first annual report.

The Danish esports organization reported net revenues of $7.1 million, including $5.7 million from winning six tournaments during the year.

In November, Astralis Group became the first esports organization to conduct an initial public offering.

Astralis Group owns teams competing in three titles: Astralis (Counter-Strike: Global Offensive), Origen (League of Legends) and Future FC (FIFA).

Astralis Group entered sponsorship deals with Audi, Unibet, Logitech and Jack & Jones in 2019.

—Field Level Media