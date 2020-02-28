Capcom Pro Tour alters schedule amid coronavirus fears

The Capcom Pro Tour will remove Brussels Challenge 2020, Norcal Regionals 2020 and April Annihilation 2020 from its calendar due to concerns over the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Capcom announced the changes to the schedule on Twitter Friday.

The points that would be up for grabs at these tournaments will be removed from the pool and no other points will be altered with the removal of the tournaments.

The decision to remove these tournaments comes from safety concerns about the coronavirus.

According to CNN, there have been more than 83,000 global cases of the coronavirus with over 2,800 people killed.

—Field Level Media