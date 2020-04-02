Capcom employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee at video game maker Capcom based in the company’s Japan headquarters has tested positive for coronavirus.

Haruhiro Tsujimoto, the company’s president and COO, made the announcement on Thursday in a news release. He said the company is working with local health authorities and contacting anyone who had contact with the employee, as well as disinfecting its offices.

Capcom’s titles include Street Fighter, Mega Man and Resident Evil. The company planned to participate in E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles, but it was canceled because of the coronavirus.

—Field Level Media