'Dr. Disrespect' signs exclusive deal with Twitch

Herschel “Dr. Disrespect” Beahm IV has signed an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch.

It is a multi-year, multi-million dollar contract, reported esports journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau. There was no official announcement regarding the terms.

Dr. Disrespect received a multi-week ban from Twitch in July 2019 when he and his cameramen ended up filming in a public bathroom. After the short ban, Dr. Disrespect promptly returned to streaming on the platform.

Several other popular streamers like Imane “Pokimane” Anys have joined Dr. Disrespect in signing exclusive Twitch deals. This is after 2019, when several of Twitch’s big name streamers, like Richard “Ninja” Blevins, signed with other streaming platforms.

More announcements regarding exclusive deals are expected to surface in the coming days.

—Field Level Media