Golden Guardians add 'DogDog' and 'Zain'

The Golden Guardians boosted their esports roster Thursday, adding David “DogDog” Caero and Zain “Zain” Naghmi, the organization announced.

DogDog will compete in Teamfight Tactics, while Zain will compete in Super Smash Bros. Melee.

The Golden Guardians, who are an esports affiliate of the Golden State Warriors, announced in December an expansion to sponsor competitors in Apex Legends, Teamfight Tactics and World of Warcraft, in addition to the League of Legends Championship Series.

“DogDog has proven himself as a champion over multiple game titles, and Zain just recently earned a premiere tournament win in Oakland,” head of GSW Esports, LLC Hunter Leigh said in a release. “We can’t wait to support them both on their roads to earning more titles.”

DogDog previously streamed for Team Liquid from 2015-19 and emerged victorious at the Masters Tour 2019 Las Vegas. He joins Andrew “TidesofTime” Biessener, Rebecca “Becca” Cho and Jeffrey “DeliciousMilkGG” Pan on the roster for Teamfight Tactics.

Zain was named the Genesis 7 Super Smash Bros. Melee champion on Jan. 26 and also placed first at DreamHack Rotterdam 2019, as well as Shine 2018 in Boston.

—Field Level Media