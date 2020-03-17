Dr. Disrespect gets new Twitch deal reportedly worth millions

Herschel “Dr. Disrespect” Beahm IV has signed an exclusive streaming deal with Twitch.

“Streaming to billions around the world, only on Twitch,” Dr. Disrespect tweeted last week in announcing the news.

Esports journalist Rod “Slasher” Breslau reported the deal to be for multiple years and “in the millions of dollars per year.” An official announcement regarding the length and money involved has yet to be made.

Dr. Disrespect, known for playing battle royale games such as PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Fortnite and Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, received a multi-week ban from Twitch in June 2019 when he and his cameramen ended up filming in a public bathroom. After the short ban, Dr. Disrespect promptly returned to streaming on the platform.

Several other popular streamers such as Imane “Pokimane” Anys have joined Dr. Disrespect in signing an exclusive Twitch deal. In 2019, several of Twitch’s big-name streamers, like Richard “Ninja” Blevins, signed with other streaming platforms.

More announcements regarding exclusive streaming deals are expected to surface in the coming days.

—Field Level Media