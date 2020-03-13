DreamHack stop in France canceled over coronavirus

In the latest sign of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on esports, DreamHack on Thursday announced the cancellation of DreamHack Tours 2020, a multigame festival scheduled for Tours, France, in May.

“It is with a heavy heart today that we announce to you that the DreamHack TOURS 2020 is canceled following the epidemic of Covid-19,” DreamHack France president Jean-Christophe Arnaud said in a statement.

“This cancellation was made as a precaution and follows the directives of the authorities made by the Ministry of Health to prohibit any gathering of more than 1,000 participants. We respect this decision, because the safety and health of our fans is our priority.”

DreamHack hosts a variety of esports and gaming tournaments and conventions, with stops around the world each year.

The Tours, France, stop was scheduled for May 8-10 and was to include tournaments for League of Legends, Fortnite Duo, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and FIFA 1vs1, among others.

French president Emmanuel Macron on Sunday announced a ban of gatherings of more than 1,000 in an effort to curb the spread of coronavirus, so the cancellation of DreamHack was expected.

The remainder of the DreamHack 2020 is still intact, DreamHack said, while adding those who already paid to attend and/or compete at Tours will be “fully reimbursed.”

The next scheduled stop for DreamHack is Dallas from May 22-24.

Among other esports events impacted by the coronavirus is the ESL One Los Angeles Dota 2 Major, which was postponed Thursday. That event was scheduled for March 15-22.

