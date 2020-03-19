DreamHack reschedules events; Masters on hold

DreamHack rescheduled two upcoming events but the timing of the Masters competition is undetermined.

DreamHack Dallas, originally set for May, now will take place Aug. 14-16 at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center in the city. DreamHack Summer, planned for June, now is scheduled for Aug. 6-9 at Elmia in Jonkoping, Sweden.

The changes, announced Thursday, were made because of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While this action is precautionary, it was not a decision taken lightly,” Marcus Lindmark, DreamHack’s co-CEO said in a statement from the organization. “We have evaluated legislators’ decisions to temporarily suspend events where large groups of people gather, and the need for so many to shelter in place at this time — all of which have informed our decision to put the wellness of our communities first by rescheduling.”

DreamHack Masters was scheduled to be part of DreamHack Summer but has been pulled from the slate of events. The organization said it will provide an update later.

—Field Level Media