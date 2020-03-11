E3 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) has been canceled due to safety concerns stemming from the outbreak of the coronavirus.

“After careful consultation with our member companies regarding the health and safety of everyone in our industry — our fans, our employees, our exhibitors, and our longtime E3 partners - we have made the difficult decision to cancel E3 2020, scheduled for June 9-11 in Los Angeles,” E3 posted on its website.

“Following increased and overwhelming concerns about the COVID-19 virus, we felt this was the best way to proceed during such an unprecedented global situation. We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event for our fans and supporters. But we know it’s the right decision based on the information we have today.

“Our team will be reaching out directly to exhibitors and attendees with information about providing full refunds.”

Over the last few months, companies, key figures and exhibitors have been dropping out of E3 due to health concerns. A few of those include Sony, E3 host and producer Geoff Keighley and iam8bit, the latter of which was the 2020 E3 showfloor creative team.

The coronavirus has caused the cancelation of several esports events, including Overwatch League homesteads in China and Europe.

CNN reported on Wednesday morning that the novel coronavirus has infected more than 115,800 people — including at least 1,000 in the United States — and killed over 4,200 worldwide.

