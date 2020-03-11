Report: E3 canceled due to coronavirus concerns

The Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) reportedly will be canceled due to safety concerns stemming from the outbreak of the coronavirus.

A report from tech publication Ars Technica said that E3 has been canceled to prevent the spread of the disease.

Show organizer Entertainment Software Association hasn’t yet commented on the status of E3, which was set to take place from June 9-11 at the Los Angeles Convention Center. E3 had over 66,000 attendees in 2019.

Over the last few months, companies, key figures and exhibitors have been dropping out of E3 due to health concerns. A few of those include Sony, E3 host and producer Geoff Keighley and iam8bit, the latter of which was the 2020 E3 showfloor creative team.

Bloomberg reported that an official announcement should come later on Wednesday.

The coronavirus has caused the cancelation of several esports events, including Overwatch League homesteads in China and Europe.

CNN reported on Wednesday morning that the novel coronavirus has infected more than 115,800 people — including at least 1,000 in the United States — and killed over 4,200 worldwide.

