This week in esports

News and Notes for the major esports events this week:

CS:GO

This Week: FLASHPOINT Season 1 LAN Qualifiers. March 3-5

Location: FACEiT Studio, Los Angeles, Calif.

Prize Pool: $64,000

Teams: 8

Format: Two double-elimination groups of four teams each. Opening matches are best-of-one, all following matches are best-of-three. Top two teams from each group advance to playoffs. Playoffs will be contested in a single-elimination bracket under best-of-three rules. Top two teams get $16,000 USD and a spot in the first season of FLASHPOINT.

Field: BIG, Copenhagen Flames, AVEZ, HAVU Gaming, Chaos Esports Club, Orgless, Redemption POA, DETONA Gaming.

Prize Distribution: 1st-2nd: $16,000, 3rd-4th: $8,000, 5th-6th: $5,000, 7th-8th: $3,000.

CALL OF DUTY

This Week: Los Angeles Guerillas & Optic Gaming LA Home Series. March 7-8

Location: Shrine Expo Hall, Los Angeles, Calif.

Prize Pool: $100,000

Teams: 8

Format: Two double-elimination groups of four teams each. Each series is a best-of-five. Group Stage winners (2-0) advance to the semifinals as high seeds, Group Stage runners-up (2-1) advance as low seeds. Semifinals are single elimination brackets, high seeds play the other group’s low seeds, winners go on to Grand Finals.

Field: Atlanta FaZe, Dallas Empire, Florida Mutineers, Los Angeles Guerillas, Minnesota Rokkr, New York Subliners, OpTic Gaming LA, Seattle Surge

Prize Distribution: 1st: $50,000, 2nd: $30,000, 3rd: $10,000

DOTA

Next major international events: Dota Summit 12, March 10-13, ESL One Los Angeles, March 15-22.

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

This Week: Week 7 of the North American LCS

LCS Spring Split Standings through March 2:

Cloud9 (12-0)

FlyQuest (8-4)

Immortals (6-6)

Team Liquid (6-6)

Team SoloMid (6-6)

100 Thieves (5-7)

Dignitas (5-7)

Evil Geniuses (5-7)

Golden Guardians (5-7)

Counter Logic Gaming (2-10)

Week 7 begins with four matches on Saturday, March 7:

TSM vs Cloud9

Dignitas vs 100 Thieves

Team Liquid vs Counter Logic Gaming

Evil Geniuses vs FlyQuest

OVERWATCH

This Week: Week 5 of the Overwatch League

Location: The Anthem, Washington D.C

Schedule (All Times ET)

Saturday: Toronto Defiant vs Florida Mayhem (3 p.m.)

Saturday: Paris Eternal vs Houston Outlaws (5 p.m.)

Saturday: Boston Uprising vs Washington Justice (7 p.m.)

Sunday: Paris Eternal vs Philadelphia Fusion (3 p.m.)

Sunday: New York Excelsior vs Washington Justice (5 p.m.)

Sunday: Boston Uprising vs Atlanta Reign (7 p.m.)

Overwatch League Season 3 standings, with match record (W-L), map record (W-L-T) and map differential:

(Atlantic South) Philadelphia Fusion, 5-0, 15-4-0, +11

(Pacific West) Vancouver Titans, 2-0, 6-2-0, +4

(Pacific West) San Francisco Shock, 1-0, 3-1-0, +2

(Atlantic North) New York Excelsior, 4-1, 13-4-0, +9

(Atlantic North) Paris Eternal, 3-1, 10-5-0, +5

(Atlantic North) London Spitfire, 3-2, 10-12-0, -2

(Atlantic South) Atlanta Reign, 1-1, 4-3-0, +1

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Valiant, 1-1, 3-4-0, -1

(Atlantic North) Boston Uprising, 1-2, 3-8-2, -5

(Atlantic South) Washington Justice, 1-3, 7-9-0, -2

(Atlantic North) Toronto Defiant, 1-3, 6-10-0, -4

(Atlantic South) Florida Mayhem, 1-3, 5-9-0, -4

(Atlantic South) Houston Outlaws, 1-5, 7-16-2, -9

(Pacific East) Chengdu Hunters, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Hangzhou Spark, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Shanghai Dragons, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Guangzhou Charge, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific East) Seoul Dynasty, 0-0, 0-0-0, 0

(Pacific West) Los Angeles Gladiators, 0-1, 2-3-0, -1

(Pacific West) Dallas Fuel, 0-2, 2-6-0, -4

—Noah Waltzer, Field Level Media