This week in esports

News and notes for the major esports events this week:
This week: IEM Katowice 2020, Intel Extreme Masters Season XIV — World Championship, Feb. 24-March 1
Location: Spodek, Katowice, Poland.
Prize pool: $500,000 USD
Teams: 16
Format: Two double-elimination groups of eight teams compete in bracket play, with seeding determined by ESL CS:GO World Rankings. All matches are best-of-three. Top three teams from each group advance to playoffs. Group winners get a bye to the semifinals, group runners-up go to quarterfinals as high seeds, and group-stage third-place teams go to quarterfinals as low seeds. Playoffs are held in a single-elimination bracket. Quarterfinals and semifinals are best-of-three, Grand Finals are best-of-five.
Field: Fnatic, Astralis, mousesports, 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Virtus.pro, Team Vitality, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, MAD Lions, Cloud9, Renegades, TYLOO.
Payout structure: 1st: $250,000, 2nd: $100,000, 3rd-4th: $40,000, 5th-6th: $15,000, 7th-8th: $7,000, 9th-12th: $4,000, 13th-16th: $2,500.
Next international event: Los Angeles Guerillas & Optic Gaming LA Home Series, March 7-8
Next major international event: ESL One Los Angeles, March 15-22
This Week: Week 6 of the North American LCS Spring Split, Feb. 29-March 2
LCS Spring Split Standings through February 25:
Cloud9 (10-0)
FlyQuest (7-3)
Team SoloMid (6-4)
Dignitas (5-5)
Immortals (5-5)
100 Thieves (4-6)
Evil Geniuses (4-6)
Golden Guardians (4-6)
Team Liquid (4-6)
Counter Logic Gaming (1-9)
Week 6 begins Saturday with four matches:
FlyQuest vs. Cloud9
Team Liquid vs. Team SoloMid
Golden Guardians vs. Immortals
100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses
This Week: Week 4 of the Overwatch League
Location: Revention Music Center, Houston, Feb. 29-March 1
Schedule (All Times ET):
Saturday: New York Excelsior vs. Florida Mayhem (3 p.m.)
Saturday: Toronto Defiant vs. Atlanta Reign (5 p.m.)
Saturday: London Spitfire vs. Houston Outlaws (7 p.m.)
Sunday: Boston Uprising vs. Philadelphia Fusion (1 p.m.)
Sunday: Paris Eternal vs. Atlanta Reign (3 p.m.)
Sunday: London Spitfire vs. Florida Mayhem (5 p.m.)
Sunday: Toronto Defiant vs. Houston Outlaws (7 p.m.)
