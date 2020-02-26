This week in esports

News and notes for the major esports events this week:

CS:GO

This week: IEM Katowice 2020, Intel Extreme Masters Season XIV — World Championship, Feb. 24-March 1

Location: Spodek, Katowice, Poland.

Prize pool: $500,000 USD

Teams: 16

Format: Two double-elimination groups of eight teams compete in bracket play, with seeding determined by ESL CS:GO World Rankings. All matches are best-of-three. Top three teams from each group advance to playoffs. Group winners get a bye to the semifinals, group runners-up go to quarterfinals as high seeds, and group-stage third-place teams go to quarterfinals as low seeds. Playoffs are held in a single-elimination bracket. Quarterfinals and semifinals are best-of-three, Grand Finals are best-of-five.

Field: Fnatic, Astralis, mousesports, 100 Thieves, Evil Geniuses, Team Liquid, Natus Vincere, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Virtus.pro, Team Vitality, FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, MAD Lions, Cloud9, Renegades, TYLOO.

Payout structure: 1st: $250,000, 2nd: $100,000, 3rd-4th: $40,000, 5th-6th: $15,000, 7th-8th: $7,000, 9th-12th: $4,000, 13th-16th: $2,500.

CALL OF DUTY

Next international event: Los Angeles Guerillas & Optic Gaming LA Home Series, March 7-8

DOTA

Next major international event: ESL One Los Angeles, March 15-22

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

This Week: Week 6 of the North American LCS Spring Split, Feb. 29-March 2

LCS Spring Split Standings through February 25:

Cloud9 (10-0)

FlyQuest (7-3)

Team SoloMid (6-4)

Dignitas (5-5)

Immortals (5-5)

100 Thieves (4-6)

Evil Geniuses (4-6)

Golden Guardians (4-6)

Team Liquid (4-6)

Counter Logic Gaming (1-9)

Week 6 begins Saturday with four matches:

FlyQuest vs. Cloud9

Team Liquid vs. Team SoloMid

Golden Guardians vs. Immortals

100 Thieves vs. Evil Geniuses

OVERWATCH

This Week: Week 4 of the Overwatch League

Location: Revention Music Center, Houston, Feb. 29-March 1

Schedule (All Times ET):

Saturday: New York Excelsior vs. Florida Mayhem (3 p.m.)

Saturday: Toronto Defiant vs. Atlanta Reign (5 p.m.)

Saturday: London Spitfire vs. Houston Outlaws (7 p.m.)

Sunday: Boston Uprising vs. Philadelphia Fusion (1 p.m.)

Sunday: Paris Eternal vs. Atlanta Reign (3 p.m.)

Sunday: London Spitfire vs. Florida Mayhem (5 p.m.)

Sunday: Toronto Defiant vs. Houston Outlaws (7 p.m.)

