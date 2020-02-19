This week in esports

News and notes for the major esports events this week:

CS:GO

This week: DreamHack Anaheim 2020, Feb. 21-23

Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif.

Prize Pool: $100,000 USD

Teams: 8

Format: The double-elimination group stage features teams divided into two groups of four. Opening and Winners’ group stage matches are best-of-one, while Elimination and Decider matches are best-of-three. The top two teams from each group advance to playoffs, which is a single elimination, best-of-three bracket. The winning team gets $50,000 and an invitation to DreamHack Masters Jonkoping 2020.

Field: ENCE, FURIA Esports, MIBR, North, forZe, Complexity Gaming, Gen.G Esports, Endpoint

Prize Pool: 1st: $50,000, 2nd, $20,000, 3-4th: $10,000; 5-6th: $3,000, 7-8th: $2,000

CALL OF DUTY

This week: Atlanta Faze Home Series, Feb. 22-23

Teams:

Schedule (All times ET):

Feb. 22: Minnesota Rokkr vs. Paris Legion (10 a.m.), London Royal Ravens vs. Florida Mutineers (11:30 a.m.), Chicago Huntsmen vs. Toronto Ultra (1 p.m.), Atlanta FaZe vs. Optic Gaming L.A. (3 p.m.)

Feb. 22: Group B Round 1 Winner vs. Group B Round 1 Winner (4:30 p.m.), Group B Round 1 Loser vs. Group B Round 1 Loser (6 p.m.), Group A Round 1 Winner vs. Group A Round 1 Winner (7:30 p.m.), Group A Round 1 Loser vs. Group A Round 1 Loser (9 p.m.)

Feb. 23 - Semifinals: TBD vs. TBD (11 a.m.), TBD vs. TBD (12:30 p.m.)

Feb. 23 - Finals: TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m.), TBD vs. TBD (3:30 p.m.), TBD vs. TBD (5 p.m.)

DOTA

Next major international event: ESL One Los Angeles, March 15-22

LEAGUE OF LEGENDS

This Week: Week 5 of the North American LCS

LCS Spring Split Standings through February 18:

1. Cloud9 (8-0)

2. Immortals (5-3)

3. FlyQuest (5-3)

4. TSM (4-4)

5. Dignitas (4-4)

6. Golden Guardians (4-4)

7. Evil Geniuses (3-5)

8. Team Liquid (3-5)

9. 100 Thieves (3-5)

10. Counter Logic Gaming (1-7)

Week 5 begins on Saturday with four matches:

100 Thieves vs TSM

Cloud9 vs Counter Logic Gaming

Dignitas vs Immortals

FlyQuest vs Golden Guardians

OVERWATCH

This Week: Week 3 of the Overwatch League

Location: The Anthem, Washington D.C.

Schedule (All Times ET)

Saturday: New York Excelsior vs Philadelphia Fusion (3 p.m.)

Saturday: Boston Uprising vs Houston Outlaws (5 p.m.)

Saturday: Paris Eternal vs Washington Justice (7 p.m.)

Sunday: New York Excelsior vs Houston Outlaws (3 p.m.)

Sunday: Toronto Defiant vs Philadelphia Fusion (5 p.m.)

Sunday: London Spitfire vs Washington Justice (7 p.m.)

—Field Level Media