This week in esports

News and notes for the major esports events this week:
This week: DreamHack Anaheim 2020, Feb. 21-23
Location: Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim, Calif.
Prize Pool: $100,000 USD
Teams: 8
Format: The double-elimination group stage features teams divided into two groups of four. Opening and Winners’ group stage matches are best-of-one, while Elimination and Decider matches are best-of-three. The top two teams from each group advance to playoffs, which is a single elimination, best-of-three bracket. The winning team gets $50,000 and an invitation to DreamHack Masters Jonkoping 2020.
Field: ENCE, FURIA Esports, MIBR, North, forZe, Complexity Gaming, Gen.G Esports, Endpoint
Prize Pool: 1st: $50,000, 2nd, $20,000, 3-4th: $10,000; 5-6th: $3,000, 7-8th: $2,000
This week: Atlanta Faze Home Series, Feb. 22-23
Teams:
Schedule (All times ET):
Feb. 22: Minnesota Rokkr vs. Paris Legion (10 a.m.), London Royal Ravens vs. Florida Mutineers (11:30 a.m.), Chicago Huntsmen vs. Toronto Ultra (1 p.m.), Atlanta FaZe vs. Optic Gaming L.A. (3 p.m.)
Feb. 22: Group B Round 1 Winner vs. Group B Round 1 Winner (4:30 p.m.), Group B Round 1 Loser vs. Group B Round 1 Loser (6 p.m.), Group A Round 1 Winner vs. Group A Round 1 Winner (7:30 p.m.), Group A Round 1 Loser vs. Group A Round 1 Loser (9 p.m.)
Feb. 23 - Semifinals: TBD vs. TBD (11 a.m.), TBD vs. TBD (12:30 p.m.)
Feb. 23 - Finals: TBD vs. TBD (2 p.m.), TBD vs. TBD (3:30 p.m.), TBD vs. TBD (5 p.m.)
Next major international event: ESL One Los Angeles, March 15-22
This Week: Week 5 of the North American LCS
LCS Spring Split Standings through February 18:
1. Cloud9 (8-0)
2. Immortals (5-3)
3. FlyQuest (5-3)
4. TSM (4-4)
5. Dignitas (4-4)
6. Golden Guardians (4-4)
7. Evil Geniuses (3-5)
8. Team Liquid (3-5)
9. 100 Thieves (3-5)
10. Counter Logic Gaming (1-7)
Week 5 begins on Saturday with four matches:
100 Thieves vs TSM
Cloud9 vs Counter Logic Gaming
Dignitas vs Immortals
FlyQuest vs Golden Guardians
This Week: Week 3 of the Overwatch League
Location: The Anthem, Washington D.C.
Schedule (All Times ET)
Saturday: New York Excelsior vs Philadelphia Fusion (3 p.m.)
Saturday: Boston Uprising vs Houston Outlaws (5 p.m.)
Saturday: Paris Eternal vs Washington Justice (7 p.m.)
Sunday: New York Excelsior vs Houston Outlaws (3 p.m.)
Sunday: Toronto Defiant vs Philadelphia Fusion (5 p.m.)
Sunday: London Spitfire vs Washington Justice (7 p.m.)
—Field Level Media