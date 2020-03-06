Masters Tour LA to be played online due to coronavirus fears

The Hearthstone Masters Tour Los Angeles, scheduled to be played offline later this month, now will be an online competition because of worries over the coronavirus.

Participants from more than 40 countries were expected in Los Angeles for the March 20-22 event to compete for more than $250,000 in prize money.

The event already had been relocated from Indonesia over concerns of the coronavirus, which began in China and now has sickened more than 100,000 and killed more than 3,400 people globally.

“We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause,” Hearthstone said in its annoucement of the change. “We love this community, and moving to an online format for Masters Tour Los Angeles is for the health and safety of our players with so many of them traveling from so many different countries.”

Hearthstone said it would reimburse participants up to $1,500 for non-refundable travel costs they already had paid and asked players to take precautions as they book travel for future events.

The next event is set for Jonkoping, Sweden, in June.

“We are committed to providing a safe and competitive experience for Masters Tour players,” Hearthstone said. “For players qualified for Masters Tour: Jonkoping and beyond, we advise booking flexible travel plans as well as obtaining travel insurance. We will continue to monitor the evolving coronavirus situation and will provide updates on future events at a later date.”

