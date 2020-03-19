HearthStone Masters Tour L.A. features $250k prize pool

The HearthStone Masters Tour Los Angeles will be played Friday-Sunday with more than 300 invited players from more than 40 countries competing for a $250,000 prize pool.

The event was reformatted earlier this month to be played online due to the coronavirus pandemic, and will be broadcast from NGE Studios in Los Angeles beginning at 12 p.m. ET daily.

Players will be competing for the Masters Tour trophy as they seek to earn the title of Grandmaster. The total prize pool for the 2020 Masters Tour is $3 million.

The format for this week’s event is 4 deck, best-of-5 Conquest with a ban.

Day 1: Five rounds of Swiss.

Day 2: Players with three or more match wins will play through four more rounds of Swiss.

Day 3: The Top 8 players will advance to a single elimination bracket and the winner will be decided!

Players who manage at least a 7-2 result will qualify for the Masters Tour Jonkoping and the fourth Tour stop at a yet-to-be-announced location.

The L.A. event was originally rescheduled from Indonesia before Blizzard announced the move to an online format as well as providing up to $1,500 in reimbursement for travel arrangements to qualified competitors who had booked non-refundable travel to L.A.

Blizzard also advised competitors for Jonkoping and ensuing events to book flexible travel.

“We understand that the vast majority of invited competitors travel to each event on their own cost without the support of a team organization, even taking time off from their jobs for a shot at becoming a Hearthstone pro,” Blizzard said in making the announcement. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this decision may cause - we love this community, and moving to an online format for Masters Tour Los Angeles is for the health and safety of our players with so many of them traveling from so many different countries.”

—Field Level Media