March 30, 2020 / 7:28 PM / Updated an hour ago

Hearthstone tours moving to online-only format

Hearthstone announced Monday it is moving to an online-only format for Masters Tour Jonkoping and Masters Tour Asia-Pacific due to the global COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision is designed “to maintain the global integrity and fairness for all competitors,” according to a press release.

Masters Tour Online: Jonkoping will take place June 12-14, while Masters Tour Online: Asia-Pacific will run from July 16-19.

Organizers said they will continue monitoring the health crisis and will determine the status of Masters Tour Montreal and Masters Tour Madrid later in the year.

