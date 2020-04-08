Intel World Open postponed due to coronavirus

The Intel World Open was postponed until 2021 due to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Rocket League and Street Fighter V tournament was originally slated to take place in conjunction with the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“Due to the evolving global situation ... the Intel World Open, and the planned May 2 online qualifiers, have been postponed until next year,” Intel said in a release on Wednesday.

“Though we were excited to witness the best Street Fighter V and Rocket League players, we must focus on the health and safety of the community first. We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as quickly as we can. Though we will have to make adjustments to ensure everyone’s safety, we are committed to bringing Intel World Open to life. Thank you for your continued support.”

No makeup date has been announced.

