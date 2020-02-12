Public gaming facility to open in LA suburb

Nerd Street Gamers announced Wednesday that it will open a public esports venue in suburban Los Angeles, which it said will be the largest on the West Coast.

The planned 26,000-square-foot building will be called Localhost Los Angeles and located in Hawthorne, Calif. It will have 375 high-performance gaming PCs and consoles, Nerd Street Gamers said in a news release.

It is under construction and set to open this summer.

“This is going to be an iconic gathering place for the entire community — pro gamers, amateur competitors, and people that just want to have a blast with their friends,” said John Fazio, the company’s founder and CEO in a news release. “Los Angeles is the cultural capital of the gaming industry. This facility sets a new standard for public esports facilities, and matches the scale of the passion and the community.”

The facility will have the capacity to host 120-team tournaments and can hold hundreds of spectators, the organization said.

The Los Angeles venue is part of Nerd Street’s plan to build more than 100 Localhost facilities over the next five years. Geared for use by everyone from beginners to pros, the centers will range from large regional facilities like the L.A. entry to esports venues on college campuses to smaller retail-sized sites.

