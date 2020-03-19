Misfits partner with SoFi in exclusive marketing deal

Misfits Gaming Group and SoFi announced an exclusive marketing partnership Thursday.

SoFi, the digital personal finance company, will be represented on the main jersey patches for all of MGG’s U.S. properties, including the League of Legends Championship Series team Misfits Gaming.

SoFi will also be the presenting sponsor for upcoming live events for the Florida Mayhem of the Overwatch League and Florida Mutineers of the Call of Duty League.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Misfits Gaming Group on this initiative,” SoFi chief marketing officer Lauren Stafford Webb said in a press release. “With a shared passion for drive and forward-thinking, this sponsorship is a natural fit for the SoFi brand.”

MGG co-founder and CEO Ben Spoont said the goal of the partnership is to “provide a platform for players and fans to learn more about personal finance, and enable them to achieve their goals.”

—Field Level Media