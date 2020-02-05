Misfits to open international headquarters in Florida

Misfits Gaming Group will build its 18,000-square-foot corporate headquarters in Boca Raton, Fla., giving the organization the ability to expand its esports offerings.

The Business Development Board of Palm Beach County, in conjunction with several other government agencies, announced the news on Wednesday.

“Thanks to the state of Florida, we’re excited to be opening our headquarters in Boca Raton next year,” said Ben Spoont, CEO and co-founder of Misfits Gaming Group.

“Boca Raton will be our base of operations for our global esports teams, as well as our two Florida-based franchised esports teams, the Florida Mayhem and Florida Mutineers.”

The facility will become the training and performance center for Misfits’ Call of Duty League and Overwatch League teams and provide office space for Misfits and its startup incubator program MSF/IO.

Spoont said the organization also will run “several large-scale esports events” in Florida throughout the year, in addition to college tournaments and community events.

“It’s our goal to help grow the esports and gaming communities in Florida,” he said. “We want to provide a platform for gamers to connect with each other, and give young professionals a path into the industry.”

Misfits Gaming is expected to add 30 jobs at an average salary of $95,500 when the headquarters opens in 2021. It is consolidating its operations, previously based in Los Angeles and Berlin, at the Boca Raton site.

