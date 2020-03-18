NASCAR stars to participate in iRacing showcase

Live NASCAR events have been postponed until at least May, but Kyle Busch, Denny Hamlin and Dale Earnhardt Jr. are among the sport’s stars who will participate in an exhibition esports series while the circuit is on hiatus.

NASCAR and iRacing announced the eNASCAR iRacing Pro Invitational Series on Tuesday night. The exhibition esports series will feature several of the sport’s marquee names and drivers competing in a simulation-style showcase beginning Sunday.

“Until we have cars back on track, the entire NASCAR community has aligned to provide our passionate fans with a unique, fun and competitive experience on race day,” Ben Kennedy, NASCAR’s vice president of racing development, said in a release Tuesday night. “Our long-time partners at iRacing offer an incredible product, and we are excited to see how many of our best drivers will stack up in the virtual domain of competitive racing.”

The competitors will come from the Cup Series, Xfinity Series and Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series while also including a group of NASCAR dignitaries. Others currently expected to participate include Clint Bowyer, Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell.

The first competition is scheduled for Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET on the virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway, with ensuing races to be announced at a later date.

NASCAR and iRacing are currently in the 11th season of their sanctioned esports racing series, which features 40 sim racers from around the world competing for more than $300,000.

NASCAR has postponed live events through at least May 3, although it currently plans to reschedule the races for later dates.

