NFL, 2K partnering on new football games

The National Football League and 2K announced a multi-year partnership Tuesday involving several new video games.

“We’re thrilled to be back in business with the NFL in a partnership that will span multiple video games centered on fun, approachable and social experiences,” 2K president David Ismailer said in a news release.

Projects in development include 2K’s first football-related titles since the popular NFL 2K franchise ran from 1999 to 2004.

The games will be “non-simulation football game experiences” and will launch starting in 2021, according to the release.

Developers, specific game titles and release dates will be announced later this year.

“Expanding the NFL’s presence in the world of gaming has become a focus for the League as we look to grow the next generation of our fanbase and reviving our partnership with 2K was a natural step in that effort,” said Joe Ruggiero, senior vice president of consumer products at the NFL.

