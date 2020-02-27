Prize pool increased for NHL Gaming World Championship

With a prize pool that will increase by more than a third, the return of the NHL Gaming World Championship was announced for 2020.

It will be the third consecutive year for the event, in which all competitors will play EA Sports NHL 20 in Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) mode. The NHL itself is adding more than $50,000 to the $150,000 prize pool for this year.

Registration for the event started Thursday with opening of play set for March 11 in Copenhagen, Denmark, at the Viasat Hockey/NENT Group’s studio.

While last year’s top prize of $50,000 went to winner Matthew “Top Shelf Cookie” Gutkoski, this year’s top prize is $60,000. Erik “Eki” Tammenpaa won the inaugural event in 2018.

—Field Level Media